It sits on 17 acres, includes 63 tiny homes, a community center, greenhouses and a small on-site farm for residents to care for. Each tiny home is 400 square feet that Eden Village Tulsa will lease them for $350 a month.

Eden Village is looking for financial gifts from area churches, businesses, foundations and families to complete our 63 tiny home community. Would you consider giving $25, $50 or more? Or even underwrite an entire tiny home?

With every gift from listeners this month, Burnett Home Improvement will match your donation, plus the Helmerich Trust will match everything raised to quadruple your donation!