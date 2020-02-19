GAITHER VOCAL BAND LIVE REUNION CONCERT

We invite you to celebrate the legacy of the Gaither Vocal Band in Tulsa, OK on April 24 & 25, 2020! Every concert and every event of this weekend is different. Since Bill Gaither will do different songs for each concert we encourage you to attend them all! The Gaither Vocal Band alumni scheduled to be featured during this Reunion weekend include Michael English, David Phelps, Mark Lowry, Larnelle Harris, Russ Taff, Gary McSpadden, Marshall Hall, Buddy Mullins, Lee Young, and Jon Mohr. The weekend will also include the present Vocal Band quintet, featuring Bill Gaither, Wes Hampton, Adam Crabb, Todd Suttles, and Reggie Smith. In addition to past and present members, the Gaither Vocal Band Reunion will also feature special guests, Gordon Mote, Gene McDonald, Wesley Pritchard, and Kevin Williams.

Tickets are on sale now. Register below for your chance to win a pair of tickets.